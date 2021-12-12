0
Sunday 12 December 2021 - 02:46

Hamas Comments on Burj Shemali Camp Explosion, Denies Misleading Reports

Story Code : 968086
Hamas Comments on Burj Shemali Camp Explosion, Denies Misleading Reports
The blast, which happened on Friday night, left several people injured and caused material damage.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas said: “After inspecting the accident, and hearing from the eyewitnesses, we learned that the incident was caused by a short circuit in a storehouse of oxygen and gas cylinders for Coronavirus patients, which also contained an amount of cleaning and sterilizing detergents, as well as some first aid tools to combat the Coronavirus, which were set to be distributed as part of the relief efforts.”

Hamas added that the fire caused some limited material damage.

The statement further lamented the incident and hailed the unity and solidarity the Palestinian community in Lebanon has shown in wake of the blast.

“Hamas hails the steadfastness and braveness of our people in the Burj Shemali camp that resisted the ‘Israeli’ occupation and is sticking to the right to return to Palestine, and praises their dealing with the situation,” the statement read.

The resistance movement, however, refuted the misleading media campaign and spreading fake news about the accident, stressing that all of the circulated causes of the blast, and the death of dozens are merely fake news.

In the same context, Hamas thanked all medical and civil defense teams, appreciating highly the efforts made by the neighboring Lebanese community and the facilitations they offered to deal with the situation.
Comment


Featured Stories
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
11 December 2021
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
11 December 2021
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
11 December 2021
UK
UK's Top Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10 December 2021
Trump Claims
Trump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China
10 December 2021
Zionists Blatantly Confiscate Palestinian Properties
Zionists Blatantly Confiscate Palestinian Properties
10 December 2021
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
9 December 2021
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
9 December 2021
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa's Water Installations
9 December 2021
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
US Senator “Won’t Rule Out” Nuke Strike against Russia
8 December 2021
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
Ethiopia Accuses US and Allies of “Destructive” Approach
8 December 2021
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief
8 December 2021