Syrian People Block US Convoy in Northeastern Province

Islam Times - Syrian villagers on the outskirts of Qamishli, in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah, prevented a convoy of US troops from passing through.

Syria's official Sanaa news agency reported that residents of the village of al-Matiniyah prevented a convoy of US troops consisting of three armored vehicles and a number of soldiers from passing near the village and forced them to return.Syrian army forces also blocked the passage of a convoy of US troops at the Tal Dhahab south of the city of Qamishli.The US occupying forces and their affiliated terrorist elements have been present illegally in some parts of Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil resources and grains, they are taking action against the residents and the Syrian forces.The United States is a major sponsor of terrorists in Syria.The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime.