Israeli Circles Disappointed at US Rejection of Military Choice against Iran

Islam Times - The Zionist media reflected the pessimistic atmosphere overshadowing the officials in Tel Aviv due to their failure in convincing Washington to launch a military attack against the Iranian nuclear program.

The Israeli analysts indicated that the Biden administration is not considering the military choice against Tehran for several reasons, adding that Washington prefers the diplomatic path in dealing with the Iranian nuclear program.The US public opposes any new military adventure in the Middle East, the analysts added, noting that Washington did not vow to restrict sanctions in Tehran if the nuclear talks reach a deadlock.