0
Sunday 12 December 2021 - 06:02

Israeli Circles Disappointed at US Rejection of Military Choice against Iran

Story Code : 968115
The Israeli analysts indicated that the Biden administration is not considering the military choice against Tehran for several reasons, adding that Washington prefers the diplomatic path in dealing with the Iranian nuclear program.

The US public opposes any new military adventure in the Middle East, the analysts added, noting that Washington did not vow to restrict sanctions in Tehran if the nuclear talks reach a deadlock.
