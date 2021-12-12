Nurses Meet with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran

Islam Times - A group of Iranian nurses and families of the health personnel martyred after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Sunday.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the auspicious birth of Lady Zeinab (PBUH), which marks the Nurses Day in Iran, a number of nurses and members of the families of martyred health professionals met with Ayatollah Khamenei.The Sunday meeting was held in accordance with health protocols in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah of Tehran.Addressing the meeting, the Leader hailed Iranian nurses for their sacrifices in the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic amid the most draconian sanctions which have prevented Iran from getting necessary medicine and equipment to fight against the virus.Ayatollah Khamenei also said the arrogant powers’ joy at the suffering of the Iranian people has been manifested in events such as helping former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein to gas Iranian troops and border towns and imposing a “medical embargo on the Iranian nation”.“Given these facts, when nurses, with effort and self-sacrifice, put a smile on the lips of patients and their loved ones, they are in fact struggling against the malicious world of arrogance. This is the double value of the nursing community in the Islamic Iran,” the Leader stated.The coronavirus pandemic, however, "showed that if the nursing community is not strengthened, we will be hit hard", Ayatollah Khamenei added.Ayatollah Khamenei said the nature of nursing - that is observing the suffering of patients and caring for them around the clock - is bitter and harsh.“In some junctures, such as the period of the Sacred Defense or the coronavirus, these difficulties have multiplied,” the Leader added, referring to Saddam’s 1980-1988 war on Iran.Ayatollah Khamenei also touched on the sacrifices of Iranian nurses, saying their efforts merit to be recorded through art.“With regard to narrating the difficulties of the work of nurses, we have a dearth of artistic production. These have artistic themes or in the language of art, they have dramatic themes. They can be used to make attractive art programs. Artists should come to the arena,” the Leader said.“You should recount the truths of your society, your country and your revolution. If you do not recount them, the enemy will do it. If you do not chronicle the revolution, the enemy will do it. If you do not narrate the incident of the Holy Defense, the enemy will do it in whatever way it likes, making its own justification to tell lies and change the place of the oppressor and the oppressed,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.