Sunday 12 December 2021 - 10:04

Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison

Story Code : 968150
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
According to the Daily Mail report on Sunday, citing WikiLeaks founder's fiancee Stella Moris, the incident happened on October 27, during Assange's video appearance in the High Court. Moris believes that the stroke was caused by the stress induced by the ongoing US court action against him, as well as the overall decline in his health. 

The stroke affected Assange, Moris said: "His eyes were out of synch, his right eyelid would not close, his memory was blurry."

Assange was reportedly subjected to an MRT scan and is now taking anti-stroke medication.

The Ministry of Justice refrained from commenting, the report says.
