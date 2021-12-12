Biden Warning to Putin; Invading Ukraine Will Have Terrible Price

Islam Times - US President said he had told Putin that Russia would pay a terrible price and face devastating economic consequences if it invaded Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden about the possibility of sending US ground combat troops to Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion to Ukraine said that it was "never on the table," although the US and NATO would send more forces to eastern flank NATO countries to beef up their defenses."I made it absolutely clear to President Putin that if he moves on Ukraine, the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating, " he said after remarks about the deadly tornadoes that hit the United States on Friday night.A swarm of devastating tornadoes demolished homes, leveled businesses, and left at least 100 people feared dead in five states, most severe in Kentucky, Arkansas, and Illinois.Ukraine has accused Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive.Russia denies planning any attack, accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilizing behavior, and has said it needs security guarantees for its own protection.