0
Sunday 12 December 2021 - 10:09

Saudi-led Coalition Attack on NW Sanaa Kills Two Children

Story Code : 968152
Saudi-led Coalition Attack on NW Sanaa Kills Two Children
Following Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a residential home, two other Yemeni children were injured in the attack, Almasirah reported.

The attack comes hours after three Saudi-led coalition attacks on the ‘Al-Jarr’ area in the city of ‘Abas’ in Hajjah province, which were carried out with cluster bombs, the report added.

Yemeni news sources reported on Saturday night that the Saudi-led coalition has violated ceasefire 159 times in the western province of Al-Hudaydah in the past 24 hours.

Violations of the ceasefire come as Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan had announced before talks with the United States to end the war in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of a US-backed Arab coalition, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land-, air- and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

The military aggression did not achieve any of the goals of the Saudi-led coalition and was only accompanied by killing and wounding of tens of thousands of Yemenis, displacement of millions, destruction of the country's vital infrastructures and spread of famine and infectious diseases.
Related Stories
Saudi Activist Sues 3 Former US Officials over Hacking
Islam Times - Loujain Al-Hathloul, a prominent Saudi political activist who pushed to end a ban on women driving in her country, is suing three former US intelligence and military officials ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
12 December 2021
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
12 December 2021
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
11 December 2021
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
11 December 2021
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
11 December 2021
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
11 December 2021
UK
UK's Top Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10 December 2021
Trump Claims
Trump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China
10 December 2021
Zionists Blatantly Confiscate Palestinian Properties
Zionists Blatantly Confiscate Palestinian Properties
10 December 2021
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
9 December 2021
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
9 December 2021
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa's Water Installations
9 December 2021