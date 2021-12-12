0
Sunday 12 December 2021 - 21:03

Flares Burn As Yellow Vests Flood Paris Streets

Story Code : 968209
Yellow Vest protesters gathered in Paris for a new round of protests.

Activists demonstrated against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, health passes and a number of other social issues.

Large-scale Yellow Vests protests began in France in November 2018, in response to an increase in fuel tax and gas prices. The movement then expanded its list of demands to incorporate a range of social and political items.

The new 'traditional' Saturday protests are often accompanied by riots and clashes with the police.
