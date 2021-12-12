Entire Town Leveled in Kentucky's Most Severe Tornado Event Ever

Islam Times - Video footage has captured the complete devastation experienced in Mayfield, Kentucky, which was once a picturesque town in the Midwestern US, after tornadoes rampaged through several states last week.

The homes of about 10,000 residents were reduced to just rubble, according to drone footage captured in Mayfield.Photographer Brandon Clement shared his video of the “complete destruction” with the media, calling it “the horrific sight at first light.”In Mayfield, Ky., a candle factory was hit, leading to multiple fatalities, officials said at a news conference.The devastation in the Mayfield area goes beyond the factory, and several surrounding counties are are pitching in with EMS help, as the main emergency services hub in the town itself was in the direct line of the storm, local officials said Saturday. The water tower was hit too, leaving the town without water.Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said Friday night's tornado event may surpass the 1974 Super Outbreak as the deadliest in the state's history.Dubbed “likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history” by US President Joe Biden, the storm ripped through six US states. The most devastating tornado traveled more than 227 miles (365km) across Kentucky, possibly killing over 100 people. The US president officially declared a federal disaster emergency in the area.