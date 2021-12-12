0
Sunday 12 December 2021 - 21:06

Entire Town Leveled in Kentucky's Most Severe Tornado Event Ever

Story Code : 968210
Entire Town Leveled in Kentucky
The homes of about 10,000 residents were reduced to just rubble, according to drone footage captured in Mayfield.

Photographer Brandon Clement shared his video of the “complete destruction” with the media, calling it “the horrific sight at first light.”

In Mayfield, Ky., a candle factory was hit, leading to multiple fatalities, officials said at a news conference.

The devastation in the Mayfield area goes beyond the factory, and several surrounding counties are are pitching in with EMS help, as the main emergency services hub in the town itself was in the direct line of the storm, local officials said Saturday. The water tower was hit too, leaving the town without water.

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said Friday night's tornado event may surpass the 1974 Super Outbreak as the deadliest in the state's history.

Dubbed “likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history” by US President Joe Biden, the storm ripped through six US states. The most devastating tornado traveled more than 227 miles (365km) across Kentucky, possibly killing over 100 people. The US president officially declared a federal disaster emergency in the area.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
12 December 2021
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
12 December 2021
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
11 December 2021
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
11 December 2021
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
11 December 2021
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
11 December 2021
UK
UK's Top Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10 December 2021
Trump Claims
Trump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China
10 December 2021
Zionists Blatantly Confiscate Palestinian Properties
Zionists Blatantly Confiscate Palestinian Properties
10 December 2021
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
Raisi: No Need for Foreigners’ Interference in Region
9 December 2021
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
9 December 2021
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa
Saudi Arabia Attack Sanaa's Water Installations
9 December 2021