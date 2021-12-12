Zionists Refuse to Sell 'Iron Dome' to UAE for Fear of Iran

Islam Times - According to a Zionist media outlet, despite pressure from Abu Dhabi, the Zionist regime is reluctant to sell the Iron Dome systems to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for fear of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The United Arab Emirates is pressuring the Zionist regime to sell billions of dollars of air defense systems to Abu Dhabi, but Tel Aviv is currently refusing to sell the systems to UAE.Israeli sources in the occupied lands fear that Abu Dhabi's pressure to implement the agreement will be renewed given the UAE's recent rapprochement with the Islamic Republic of Iran which is the major concern of the Zionist regime.The UAE's desire for purchasing advanced air defense batteries developed by the Zionist regime, especially the “Iron Dome and David’s Sling” systems, began before the signing of the Abraham Accords (Israel-United Arab Emirates Peace Agreement).After signing and sealing Abraham Accords and restoration of diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the UAE's pressure on this issue intensified and Israel refrains from advancing the agreement, the report added.Earlier, the Israeli media reported that the Zionist regime is very concerned that the United Arab Emirates is seeking to reestablish good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.According to Israeli sources, the closeness between Iran and the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf littoral states is not only the concern of the Zionist regime these days but also Vienna talks and the possibility of an agreement on Iran's nuclear program are other main sources of Zionist concern.Leading a delegation of Emirati officials, the bespectacled UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al-Nahyan visited Tehran last week on Monday after weeks of speculation about the date of the visit. He first met with Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and then Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi.The visit comes against a backdrop of Emirati push to patch up ties with one-time rivals such as Qatar, Turkey, and Iran. Interestingly, Sheikh Tahnoon played a pivotal role in amending ties with all these countries, an indication of the powerful position the man enjoys in the Emirati government.