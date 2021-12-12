0
Sunday 12 December 2021 - 22:11

Ukraine Drone Attack on Donetsk Leaves 2 Dead

Story Code : 968215
The Ukrainian UAV dropped explosives near a public transport station on Friday, according to the DPR Militia. The explosive did not explode, and soldiers arrived to disarm it. However, when the operation was underway, a blast occurred leaving one soldier dead and another injured.

"One soldier was killed instantly, and the other defender of our republic who was injured by the blast, unfortunately, died in a hospital this morning", the official said. "We are extending condolences to the families and relatives of the killed heroes".

This attack comes as Russia's top military officer on Thursday sternly warned neighboring Ukraine against trying to reclaim control over separatist areas by force, saying that Moscow will “suppress” any such attempt.

The statement by Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, comes amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop buildup near the border with Ukraine that stoked Ukrainian and Western fears of a possible invasion.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including the Contact Group in Minsk, which has adopted three documents aimed at resolving the conflict since September 2014. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.
