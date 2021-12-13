0
Monday 13 December 2021 - 10:23

PCHR: “Israeli” Killing of Palestinian in Beita A War Crime

Story Code : 968290
PCHR: “Israeli” Killing of Palestinian in Beita A War Crime
In a report on Sunday, the center held the “Israeli” entity fully and directly responsible for the crime, saying: “These crimes reflect the excessive use of force in circumstances where there was no imminent threat to the soldiers’ lives and prove ‘Israeli’ lenient shooting standards against the Palestinian civilians."

Elsewhere in the report, the rights organization noted that the killing of the Palestinian man under these circumstances amounts to war crime, urging the parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention to fulfill their obligations to prosecute culprits of such crimes and guarantee Palestinian civilians’ right to protection in the occupied territories.

“Israeli” forces shot dead the young man during anti-settlement protests in Nablus. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man succumbed to injuries he sustained on Sobeih Mountain in Beita, south of Nablus City, on Friday. The victim was identified as Jamil Abu Ayash, 31. He was shot in the head by “Israeli” forces.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service, four other Palestinians were hit by rubber bullets, while over 50 others suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas used by the troops against the protesters.

Since May, Beita has seen intensified clashes between “Israeli” forces and Palestinians protesting against a settlement outpost that has been established on Sobeih Mountain by settlers under the protection of “Israeli” forces. This victim was the ninth Palestinian shot dead by “Israeli” troops during suppression of peaceful protests in Beita village since the establishment of the settlement outpost.
Related Stories
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
Islam Times - A professor emeritus of philosophy of science at the University of Minnesota Duluth said that the American government, Congress and ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
13 December 2021
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
12 December 2021
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
12 December 2021
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
12 December 2021
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
11 December 2021
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
11 December 2021
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
11 December 2021
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
11 December 2021
UK
UK's Top Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10 December 2021
Trump Claims
Trump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China
10 December 2021