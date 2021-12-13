Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting

Islam Times - Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the first announced visit of an ‘Israeli’ PM to the Gulf country since signing the unashamed normalization agreement between the Arab country and the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

Bennett was ‘warmly’ greeted at the Abu Dhabi Royal Airport by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed."I appreciate your warm hospitality. It is a wonderful welcome. I am very happy to be here, for the first official visit of an ‘Israeli’ leader. We look forward to strengthening relations," Bennett said on his arrival.On Bennett’s agenda is a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to discuss "strengthening ties between the two countries," his office said earlier.