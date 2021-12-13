Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
Story Code : 968295
Bennett was ‘warmly’ greeted at the Abu Dhabi Royal Airport by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.
"I appreciate your warm hospitality. It is a wonderful welcome. I am very happy to be here, for the first official visit of an ‘Israeli’ leader. We look forward to strengthening relations," Bennett said on his arrival.
On Bennett’s agenda is a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to discuss "strengthening ties between the two countries," his office said earlier.