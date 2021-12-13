0
Monday 13 December 2021 - 10:49

Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security

The ministerial committee that regulates the activity of the Shin Bet, headed by Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana, said the decision to let the security expire was in line with opinions by all security officials who spoke with the committee.  

Netanyahu slammed the "political decision," which he dubbed as "outrageous, irresponsible and decided in advance." He maintained that there were "explicit threats to murder members of the Netanyahu family" and that decision ran contrary to the professional opinion of the body responsible for security of the former prime minister.

However, the same body, “Magen”, distanced itself from Netanyahu's claims. 

"Magen is an operational body, not an intelligence unit, and as such it relies on the professional opinion of the Shin Bet, who recommended canceling the security of the opposition chairman's family," it said.  

The Security and Emergency Department of the “Israeli” Prime Minister's Office, the body overlooking the "Shield" unit responsible for the prime minister's safety, responded to Netanyahu's claims saying it "an operational body, not an intelligence unit. And as such it relies on the professional opinion of the Shin Bet, who recommended canceling the security of the opposition chairman's family." 

The Likud party, headed by Netanyahu, issued a statement denying a report that it would be funding security for his wife and sons. 

On Friday, Netanyahu took to social media to publicly urge the government to extend the security, citing "many and enormous threats" against his family. In a video, he mentioned a post published on a Facebook page run by the Crime Minister organization that led protests against Netanyahu that noted the security detail would end.
