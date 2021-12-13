0
Monday 13 December 2021 - 10:53

Civilians Killed, Kidnapped in US Operation in Deir Ez-Zur: Syrian Media

Story Code : 968301
Civilians Killed, Kidnapped in US Operation in Deir Ez-Zur: Syrian Media
SANA reported that at least three members of a family were killed after Americans occupation forces carried out a heliborne operation in the vicinity of Al Busayrah city on Monday morning, located in the eastern part of Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zur and started shooting sporadically at locals.

The report indicated that the US military action was in line with supporting the anti-government militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the region, which was accompanied by shelling of residential neighborhoods and agricultural areas.

During the operation conducted in the city, the American troops also kidnapped a certain number of inhabitants and "took them to an unknown location," the report added.

A similar operation was also carried earlier this month by the US forces in the city of al-Shuhail, which is also located in the Deir Ez-Zur province.

US forces are illegally deployed at a base in al-Tanf region, south of Deir Ez-Zur, as part of a so-called combat mission against Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) militants who continue to wage scattered terrorist operations in Iraq and Syria.
Related Stories
Israel grounds UAVs in Azerbaijan for fear of Iran seizure
Islam Times - Israel has grounded its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Azerbaijan after Iran’s capture of two US-made RQ-150 drones.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
13 December 2021
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
12 December 2021
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
12 December 2021
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
12 December 2021
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
11 December 2021
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
11 December 2021
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
11 December 2021
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
11 December 2021
UK
UK's Top Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10 December 2021
Trump Claims
Trump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China
10 December 2021