At Least Seven Injured after Improvised Bomb Blast at Convent in Moscow Region

Islam Times - An improvised bomb went off near a school located on the premises of a convent in the Russian city of Serpukhov, the emergency services stated on Monday.

At least seven people were injured by the blast, all believed to be minors."Today at 8:24 a.m. (05:24 GMT), an 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox school near the Vladychny Vvedensky Convent in the city of Serpukhov and blew himself up", the office of the Interior Ministry in the Moscow Region said in a statement, Sputnik reported.After the blast, students and teachers were evacuated from the school, police stated.Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov stated that the victims of the blast have received medical assistance, and their lives are not in danger.Preliminary reports by the police suggested that the attack was organized by a former student of the convent school. The suspect is believed to be among the injured, while some media outlets reported that he perished due to blood loss.An investigation into the incident has since been launched by the Russian authorities.