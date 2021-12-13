Hezbollah Knows Its National Choices Very Well, Foreigners Have No Right to Dictate Theirs: Deputy SG

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the resistance group is deep-rooted in Lebanon thanks to the bloods of its fighters and martyrs, and the sacrifices of the people of resistance.

“Hezbollah contributes, with other Lebanese, to building their nation; and the foreigners, whether major powers or Arab states, have no right to impose their diktats what we must do for our nation,” Sheikh Qassem noted, adding that “Hezbollah knows its choices; we liberated our land and we are building the future generations.”The senior Hezbollah official said that foreign [sides] set conditions for certain policies that incite the Lebanese people against each other to serve the US and its axis. “This is unacceptable and shouldn’t pass as long as we are working very hard on the national level.”Sheikh Qassem further added that the weapon of resistance won’t be bartered for no matter what the price is, as well as for pride and dignity.