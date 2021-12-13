0
Monday 13 December 2021 - 22:27

Palestinian Martyred After Being Shot in Head by “Israeli” Forces

Story Code : 968382
The Palestinian Ma'an news agency reported the atrocity on Monday, identifying the victim as a young male, who lost his life during a raid by the forces at Nablus' Old City.

Reuters referred to the “Israeli” assailants as the regime's "paramilitary border police said undercover forces."

The agency claimed that the fatality was caused, when the forces confronted Palestinians, who were "hurling explosive devices" at the forces.

It also alleged that the skirmish erupted after the forces hunted down a "wanted" Palestinian.

The Palestinian resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad mourned the youth's martyrdom in a statement, but did not identify him as one of its members.

Also on Monday, “Israeli” forces assaulted the al-Ain refugee camp in Nablus as well as the city of Bethlehem in the west-central part of the West Bank.

“Israeli” forces fired teargas canisters to disperse the Palestinians during the latter raid.

The developments come only two days after “Israeli” troops killed a young Palestinian and injured as many as 68 others, attacking the southern part of Nablus.

The “Israeli” regime occupied the West Bank in 1967 before starting to dot the Palestinian territory with illegal settlements and severely restricting the Palestinians' freedom of movement there.
