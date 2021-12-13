0
Monday 13 December 2021 - 22:29

Tigray Insurgents Retake Ethiopian Heritage Town Lalibela

Story Code : 968383
Tigray Insurgents Retake Ethiopian Heritage Town Lalibela
Tigrayan insurgents “are in the town center, there’s no fighting,” said a resident reached by telephone on Sunday afternoon.

“They came back. They’re already here,” said another, adding that they appeared to have come from the east, in the direction of Waldia.

“The population, most of the people are scared. Some are running away. Most of the people, they already left because there might be a revenge. We expressed our happiness before when the junta left.”

Lalibela is home to 11 medieval rock-cut churches and a site of pilgrimage for the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front [TPLF] insurgent group’s military leadership said in a statement shared with pro-TPLF media they had launched “widespread counter-offensives” in numerous locations including along the road linking Gashena and Lalibela.

“Our forces first defended and then carried out counter-offensives against the massive force that was attacking the front at Gashena and the surrounding areas to achieve a glorious victory,” it said.

Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not respond to requests for comment on the reported recapture of the town.

TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda also did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.

One of the witnesses who spoke to Reuters said that Special Forces from the Amhara region and their fighter allies, both allies of the Ethiopian government, began leaving Lalibela on Saturday night.

“The last batch left this morning. We heard gunshots from a distance last night but the Tigrayan forces recaptured Lalibela without firing guns in the town,” said the witness, a hotel receptionist, by phone.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
13 December 2021
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
12 December 2021
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
12 December 2021
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
12 December 2021
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
11 December 2021
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
11 December 2021
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
US-Made Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemen
11 December 2021
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
Iranian Source: Westerners’ Mood Changing by Hour in Vienna
11 December 2021
UK
UK's Top Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10 December 2021
Trump Claims
Trump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China
10 December 2021