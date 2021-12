Islam Times - Three workers were killed and one another was wounded following the explosion of a chemical factory in South Korea on Monday.

The explosion occurred at about 1:30 p.m. at a chemical factory in the “Yeosu Industrial Complex” in Yeosu city, South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.Seven people were reportedly working at a section of the factory where chemicals are stored.Three workers were found dead at a nearby plant due to the impact of the explosion.The fire was extinguished and an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the explosion.