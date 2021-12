Islam Times - Famous Saudi Twitter user “Mujtahidd” hinted that the circulating news about royal preparations to announce Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman [MBS] as the king are true, adding that the level of preparations taking place are more of imperial prestige-like ones.

“It was not clear whether the event will be really held or it is just prepared to be implemented in case the king [Salman] died,” he explained.

Mujtahidd asserted that the preparations to crown MBS are indeed taking place.

In a tweet, Mujtahidd added that “The strange thing is that those tasked with finishing the preparations have not been informed about the exact date.”