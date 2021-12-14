Opp. Group Protests Saudi Dictatorship via “Mr Bone-saw” Mobile Ad in US Streets

Islam Times - A Saudi opposition group, The National Assembly Party [NAAS], protested the dictatorship of the Al Saud regime on the streets of Washington.

The group had a mobile billboard drive around the streets of Washington DC with an ad describing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman [MBS] Al Saud as “Mr Bonesaw” over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.On his Twitter account, NAAS General Secretary Dr Abdullah Alaoudh tweeted pictures of the mobile billboards, sending a message defending the Saudi people, “We deserve democracy, not Mr Bone-saw the Crown Prince!”.Alaoudh said, "Today, trucks with the phrase: ‘We deserve democracy, not Mr. Bone-saw’, roam the streets of Washington, DC”. He added, that the trucks drove "in front of the White House, the US Congress and the Saudi embassy, and on the new Jamal Khashoggi street!”.Human rights organizations accuse MBS of trying to turn the West in his favor, in the case of the Khashoggi murder. This comes as the Saudi Crown Prince has denied he has directed or was aware of planning the crime, even though the perpetrators are all state employees.