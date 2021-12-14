Yemeni Air Defenses Shot Down Saudi Reconnaissance Drone

Islam Times - Yemen's armed forces and allied Popular Committees have managed to intercept and shoot down a Saudi spy drone while it was flying in the skies over Yemen’s southern oil-rich province of Shabwah.

Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a post on twitter that Yemeni air defense forces shot down the Chinese-made CH-4 combat drone with a surface-to-air missile as it was carrying out hostile acts over the Usaylan district late on Monday.With a range of 3,500 to 5,000 kilometers and a 30- to 40-hour endurance, the CH-4 drone is capable of carrying six missiles and a payload of up to 250 to 345 kilograms.The UAV can fire air-to-ground missiles from an altitude of 5,000 meters, enabling it to stay out of the effective range of most anti-aircraft guns.In similar events, several CH-4 drones have been shot down by the Yemeni forces in recent months.On Friday evening, Yemeni army forces and their allies shot down a US-built Boeing Insitu ScanEagle spy drone belonging to the Saudi-led war coalition as it was flying in the skies over the Sirwah district of Yemen’s central province of Ma’rib.The Boeing Insitu ScanEagle is a small, long-endurance, low-altitude drone built by Insitu, a subsidiary of Boeing, and is used for reconnaissance activities.Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement.The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.