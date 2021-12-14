0
Tuesday 14 December 2021 - 22:55

Iran Boosting Defense Power Constantly: Top General

Story Code : 968573
Iran Boosting Defense Power Constantly: Top General
In a speech at a conference of the Iranian ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in the neighboring countries, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Major General Baqeri said the Armed Forces have not stood idle even for a second in boosting Iran’s defense capabilities and deterrent power.

Pointing to the delicate situation and the pace of developments in the region and the world, the top commander stressed the need for synergy and coordination of strategies of the Armed Forces and the foreign policy bodies.

Lauding the exemplary security in Iran, the general said the Islamic Republic’s measures, responses and strategies against the hostile moves have elevated the country’s defense industry to such a high level that the foreign powers do not dare to violate the Iranian territories.  

Despite being confident about their deterrent power, the Iranian Armed Forces would never underestimate the enemy’s threats and are maximally prepared and vigilant at a strategic level to deal with the minimum threats, proportional to the status of the enemy, he added.

The commander finally reiterated that Iran will never show aggression towards any state, but is prepared at the operational and tactical levels to give a decisive response and launch a harsh offense against the enemies if necessary.
Related Stories
US to withdraw from Syria 'in weeks,' claims top general
Islam Times - A top American general is claiming that Washington is “right on track with” its supposed Syria withdrawal.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
14 December 2021
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
13 December 2021
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
13 December 2021
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
12 December 2021
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
12 December 2021
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
12 December 2021
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
11 December 2021
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
11 December 2021