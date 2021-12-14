Iran Boosting Defense Power Constantly: Top General

Islam Times - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said the country has been enhancing its defense capabilities incessantly.

In a speech at a conference of the Iranian ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in the neighboring countries, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Major General Baqeri said the Armed Forces have not stood idle even for a second in boosting Iran’s defense capabilities and deterrent power.Pointing to the delicate situation and the pace of developments in the region and the world, the top commander stressed the need for synergy and coordination of strategies of the Armed Forces and the foreign policy bodies.Lauding the exemplary security in Iran, the general said the Islamic Republic’s measures, responses and strategies against the hostile moves have elevated the country’s defense industry to such a high level that the foreign powers do not dare to violate the Iranian territories.Despite being confident about their deterrent power, the Iranian Armed Forces would never underestimate the enemy’s threats and are maximally prepared and vigilant at a strategic level to deal with the minimum threats, proportional to the status of the enemy, he added.The commander finally reiterated that Iran will never show aggression towards any state, but is prepared at the operational and tactical levels to give a decisive response and launch a harsh offense against the enemies if necessary.