0
Wednesday 15 December 2021 - 00:22

UAE Will Suspend Talks on F-35 Jets, Says Emirati Official

Story Code : 968574
UAE Will Suspend Talks on F-35 Jets, Says Emirati Official
An Emirati official said Abu Dhabi had informed the US that “technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions and cost-benefit analysis led to the reassessment”.

The sale of the F-35s was initially agreed on last year by the Trump administration after the UAE signed an accord to normalize relations with Israel. But the deal has come under mounting scrutiny since President Joe Biden took office.

Abu Dhabi has raised concerns about the restrictions Washington is seeking to put on the use of the F-35 warplanes.

The Biden administration meanwhile has been worried that the UAE’s use of Huawei’s 5G technology raises the risk that sensitive information could be leaked to Beijing.

Washington has been putting pressure on the UAE to reduce its exposure to Chinese telecoms technology. General Kenneth F McKenzie, commander of the US central command, said this year that he was concerned about the risk of technology transfer.

He added that the US was “working hard both internally within the United States and with our UAE partners to ensure that’s resolved satisfactorily”.
Related Stories
Pentagon to buy 404 Lockheed F-35 jets: Sources
Islam Times - The US Defense Department will buy 404 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets during the next five years, according to sources familiar with the plan.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
14 December 2021
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
13 December 2021
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
13 December 2021
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
12 December 2021
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
12 December 2021
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
12 December 2021
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
11 December 2021
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
11 December 2021