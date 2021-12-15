Blinken Claims Preparation of 'Alternatives' by US if Iran Nuclear Talk Fail

Islam Times - The United States is preparing "alternatives" if efforts to revive Iran's nuclear deal collapse, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, according to the possibility that talks would fail.

"We continue in this hour, on this day, to pursue diplomacy because it remains at this moment the best option, but we are actively engaging with allies and partners on alternatives," he said during a visit to Indonesia.Negotiations restarted on Thursday last week to revive the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers, which the United States withdrew from under Donald Trump in 2018.Iran repeatedly asserts that it only wants to develop a civilian capability. But, Western powers accused Iran of developing a nuclear weapon.Blinken's claims came after Biden recently said the United States was preparing "additional measures" against Iran.The 2015 agreement has been disintegrating since Trump pulled out. The deal ensured sanctions relief for Iran in return for tight curbs on its nuclear program, under extensive UN monitoring.Trump re-introduced sanctions, prompting Tehran to disregard the deal's limits on its nuclear activities in 2019.Recent rounds of talks have stumbled on which sanctions Washington is prepared to lift and guarantees demanded by Iran to protect against the prospect of a future US withdrawal.