Pakistan Forced to Bear Brunt of US Mistake in Afghanistan

Islam Times - The Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has said his country had to bear the brunt of the mistakes made by the US in Afghanistan during its two decades of war against terror.

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan said that the United States made many mistakes during its presence and war in Afghanistan, but Pakistan was forced to bear the brunt of the situation.Imran Khan also criticized the positions of Western media over the recent developments in Afghanistan, saying, "Instead of praising Pakistan for its sacrifices in Afghanistan, Westerners accused Pakistan of playing a "double game" and undermining the country's reputation internationally. "According to Khan, Pakistan was blamed for US mistakes in Afghanistan.Khan had previously criticized the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan has repeatedly warned US officials that the United States could not achieve its military goals in Afghanistan and was stuck there.