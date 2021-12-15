0
Wednesday 15 December 2021 - 00:40

Pakistan Forced to Bear Brunt of US Mistake in Afghanistan

Story Code : 968576
Pakistan Forced to Bear Brunt of US Mistake in Afghanistan
Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan said that the United States made many mistakes during its presence and war in Afghanistan, but Pakistan was forced to bear the brunt of the situation.

Imran Khan also criticized the positions of Western media over the recent developments in Afghanistan, saying, "Instead of praising Pakistan for its sacrifices in Afghanistan, Westerners accused Pakistan of playing a "double game" and undermining the country's reputation internationally. "

According to Khan, Pakistan was blamed for US mistakes in Afghanistan.

Khan had previously criticized the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan has repeatedly warned US officials that the United States could not achieve its military goals in Afghanistan and was stuck there.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
14 December 2021
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
13 December 2021
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
13 December 2021
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
12 December 2021
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
12 December 2021
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in British Prison
12 December 2021
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
15 Killed in Nigeria Mosque Attack
11 December 2021
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
China Brands US Democracy ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
11 December 2021