Wednesday 15 December 2021 - 00:48

Russia Attacks ISIL Positions in Eastern Syria

Russian fighter jets have bombed ISIL positions in the desert regions of Deir Ez-Zur and Ar Raqqah in Syria.

During the heavy attacks, Russian fighter jets targeted a cave that ISIL terrorists were using as a hideout in western Deir Ez-Zur province.

Earlier on Monday, Russian fighter jets carried out eight airstrikes in the deserts of the Al-Masrab region on the outskirts of Deir Ez-Zur.

The operation came after terrorists' recent attacks on positions of the Syrian army.

Since the collapse of the ISIL terrorist cell in Syria, the desert areas of Homs, Deir Ez-Zur, and Ar Raqqa provinces have been the main centers of terrorists' activities from which they attack the positions of the Syrian army and its allied forces.
