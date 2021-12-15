0
Wednesday 15 December 2021 - 10:27

‘Israeli’ Regime Root of All Troubles in Region: Amir Abdollahian

Story Code : 968624
‘Israeli’ Regime Root of All Troubles in Region: Amir Abdollahian
The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the Head of Politburo of Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, Ismail Haniya, on Tuesday night.

Amir Abdollahian congratulated the 34th anniversary of the establishment of the resistance movement and reaffirmed Iran's continued support for the Resistance of the Palestinian people.

He further referred to Hamas as one of the pioneers of the Islamic Resistance movements in the liberation of Holy Al-Quds, "Today, the Resistance has a pivotal role in realizing the historical rights of the Palestinian people."

Referring to the recent move of the British government in declaring Hamas a ‘terrorist’ organization, Amir Abdollahian said that it was a political move against the Palestinian people.

The fake Zionist regime is the cause of troubles and the root of the problems in the region, he said.

Some regional countries that move in the path of normalizing relations with this regime are acting against the security and interests of the region and the Islamic Ummah, the Iranian foreign minister underscored.

For his part, Haniya said, "We proudly remember Martyr General Qasem Soleimani and appreciate the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian cause and Resistance since the victory of the Islamic Revolution."

He then added that the Zionist regime's influence in the region caused insecurity, instability, and a threat to the Palestinian cause and to the entire Islamic Ummah.
Related Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Islam Times - Hezbollah Media Relations issued on Friday morning the following statement:
Comment


Featured Stories
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
14 December 2021
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
13 December 2021
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
13 December 2021
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
12 December 2021
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
12 December 2021