Wednesday 15 December 2021 - 10:56

Turks Line Up for Lower-Priced Bread after Historic Lira Collapse


Local residents, who could be seen queuing for up to an hour to get as much as four loaves of bread, say they are 'in a hell of a bad place' after the Turkish lira continued to sink.

Turkey has been experiencing economic problems since 2018, as the country slipped into recession. Both currency and inflation problems worsened when the country's economy was hit by the pandemic. The falling currency has been reflected in the prices of basic commodities.
