Wednesday 15 December 2021 - 10:58

Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan

"The Pacific Fleet’s Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate in the Sea of Japan fired an Otvet advanced anti-submarine missile at an underwater target. The missile’s warhead successfully hit the target," the statement reads, TASS reported.

"Anti-submarine missiles are launched by universal launchers that make it possible to use the Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles," the ministry added.

In November 2020, a defense industry source announced the completion of the state trials of Russia’s new Otvet anti-submarine complex, which was expected to be brought into service in December 2020 or January 2021.

According to open sources, the complex consists of a guided anti-submarine missile fired from the ZS-14 universal launchers. After reaching the designated area, the Otvet missile releases a self-guided anti-submarine torpedo on a parachute, which continues to search for enemy submarines using its sonar station. The maximum range of the missile designed for warships is 40 kilometers.
