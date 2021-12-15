Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM

Islam Times - Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said that Riyadh is willing to hold normal relations with Iran, suggesting that it would be better for PGCC member states to be present at the Vienna talks. Addressing a press conference following the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Riyadh, the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday said the summit has dealt with regional issues.



The PGCC states prefer to be part of the talks that would be open to any mechanism that addresses their concerns, bin Farhan said, Saudi Gazette reported.



The Saudi official claimed that the Kingdom is in constant contact with parties to the talks in Vienna and the feedback does not lead to optimism.



“We want a long and comprehensive nuclear agreement with Iran, and we hope the negotiations will succeed. We want to have a normal relationship with Iran, and that depends on it,” he said.