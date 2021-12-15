0
Wednesday 15 December 2021 - 22:48

Russia: US Still Has No Reliable Shield Against Countries Having Nuclear Arms

Story Code : 968730
Russia: US Still Has No Reliable Shield Against Countries Having Nuclear Arms
According to Medvedev, the United States’ vague explanations about the reasons for its withdrawal from the treaty were actually meant to hide its plans "to have a free hand to develop an advanced system of national missile defense", TASS reported.

"This is lame, if not to say erroneous, logic. Russia has always had enough possibilities to protect its national security in case of such steps by Washington," he added.

"The Americans still have no reliable shield against other countries, which possess nuclear weapons, including the ones they sought to make outcasts of through sanctions," he wrote on his accounts in social networks.

It was in 2002 when then-US President George W. Bush decided to pull Washington out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty inked by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1972. The accord limited the two countries to only having two ABM complexes, each of which could have no more than 100 anti-ballistic missiles. Washington's exit from the treaty de facto terminated the agreement.

Medvedev continued on by saying that Russia is committed to strengthening global strategic stability and offers to work with the United States in this field based "on the principle of the indissolubility and interconnectedness of strategic offensive and defensive weapons", according to Reuters.

"It is important that Washington, too, remains faithful to this course, open to joint work with partners, including within the framework of key strategic agreements, instead of trying to thoughtlessly push NATO Eastward or deploy offensive weapons near Russia's borders," Medvedev stated.

In 2014, after Ukraine was rocked by a coup, Kiev cancelled the country's non-aligned status in a bid to create a path to joining the NATO alliance. In 2018, amendments to the Ukrainian Constitution making NATO membership one of the nation's main strategic goals were introduced, coming into force in 2019.

Medvedev's Tuesday remarks come as the West continues to toss around accusations of Russia "amassing troops" in the vicinity of the Ukrainian border and fuelling the narrative of Moscow's purported plans to "invade" its neighbour.

Russia has repeatedly outlined that it does not plan to attack anyone. The Kremlin has been consistently outlining the concept of "red lines" for Western countries, which, for Moscow, include the NATO alliance's expansion Eastward and deployment of offensive weapons in the countries neighbouring Russia.

 
Related Stories
Russia Reacts to EU Boasts about Blocking Entry of Refugees
Islam Times - A recent declaration by the EU’s top diplomat hailing the prevention of waves of Middle Eastern migrants crossing into member states from Belarus as the bloc’s “main success” ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
14 December 2021
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
13 December 2021
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
13 December 2021
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
12 December 2021
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
12 December 2021