Russia: US Still Has No Reliable Shield Against Countries Having Nuclear Arms

Islam Times - The United States withdrew from the Antiballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty 20 years ago to have a free hand but failed to develop a safe shield against the countries possessing nuclear weapons, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

According to Medvedev, the United States’ vague explanations about the reasons for its withdrawal from the treaty were actually meant to hide its plans "to have a free hand to develop an advanced system of national missile defense", TASS reported."This is lame, if not to say erroneous, logic. Russia has always had enough possibilities to protect its national security in case of such steps by Washington," he added."The Americans still have no reliable shield against other countries, which possess nuclear weapons, including the ones they sought to make outcasts of through sanctions," he wrote on his accounts in social networks.It was in 2002 when then-US President George W. Bush decided to pull Washington out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty inked by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1972. The accord limited the two countries to only having two ABM complexes, each of which could have no more than 100 anti-ballistic missiles. Washington's exit from the treaty de facto terminated the agreement.Medvedev continued on by saying that Russia is committed to strengthening global strategic stability and offers to work with the United States in this field based "on the principle of the indissolubility and interconnectedness of strategic offensive and defensive weapons", according to Reuters."It is important that Washington, too, remains faithful to this course, open to joint work with partners, including within the framework of key strategic agreements, instead of trying to thoughtlessly push NATO Eastward or deploy offensive weapons near Russia's borders," Medvedev stated.In 2014, after Ukraine was rocked by a coup, Kiev cancelled the country's non-aligned status in a bid to create a path to joining the NATO alliance. In 2018, amendments to the Ukrainian Constitution making NATO membership one of the nation's main strategic goals were introduced, coming into force in 2019.Medvedev's Tuesday remarks come as the West continues to toss around accusations of Russia "amassing troops" in the vicinity of the Ukrainian border and fuelling the narrative of Moscow's purported plans to "invade" its neighbour.Russia has repeatedly outlined that it does not plan to attack anyone. The Kremlin has been consistently outlining the concept of "red lines" for Western countries, which, for Moscow, include the NATO alliance's expansion Eastward and deployment of offensive weapons in the countries neighbouring Russia.