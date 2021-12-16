0
Thursday 16 December 2021 - 07:23

Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred

Story Code : 968763
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Citing a "military source," state-run SANA news agency said the "‘Israeli’ enemy targeted "the suburbs of the country's capital Damascus at 12:50 a.m. [local time] on Thursday."

The source added the airstrike came from the direction of ‘Israeli’-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The strikes activated Syria's air defenses, which intercepted and brought down most of the incoming projectiles, the report also noted.

Syria and the Zionist occupation regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

The Tel Aviv regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as a launch pad for its attacks on the Syrian soil.

The attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

The ‘Israeli’ regime has also been providing safe passage and medical treatment to the Takfiri terrorists, who flee the allies’ defensive operations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
14 December 2021
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
13 December 2021
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021