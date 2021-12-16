0
Thursday 16 December 2021 - 07:24

Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets

Story Code : 968764
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree issued a brief statement late Wednesday explaining that the operation, deploying five ballistic missiles, hit its targets precisely.

“This targeting comes as part of retaliation to the escalation aerial attacks and crimes committed against our dear people,” Saree added.

The spokesman also reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment and readiness to carry out larger and wider-scale operations as long as the aggression and blockade against Yemen continue.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
14 December 2021
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
13 December 2021
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021