Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets

Islam Times - The Rocketry Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces pounded the military aircraft apron at Saudi Arabia’s King Khaled Airbase in Khamis Mushait and other vital facilities in Jizan.

Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree issued a brief statement late Wednesday explaining that the operation, deploying five ballistic missiles, hit its targets precisely.“This targeting comes as part of retaliation to the escalation aerial attacks and crimes committed against our dear people,” Saree added.The spokesman also reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment and readiness to carry out larger and wider-scale operations as long as the aggression and blockade against Yemen continue.