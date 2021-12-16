0
Thursday 16 December 2021 - 09:19

Majority of US Senate Backs $770 Billion Defense Bill

The vote was 89-10, with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans for the annual legislation, which authorizes funding and sets policy for the Department of Defense, Reuters reported.

There also was strong bipartisan support for the bill in the House of Representatives, which passed it by 363-70 last week.

The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act authorizes $770 billion in military spending, $25 billion more than Biden requested and about 5% more than last year’s budget.

The bill - the result of intense negotiations between House of Representatives and Senate Democrats and Republicans - includes a 2.7% pay increase for the troops, and more aircraft and Navy ship purchases, in addition to strategies for dealing with geopolitical threats.

It includes provisions intended to push back against Russia and China, such as $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides support to Ukraine’s armed forces, $4 billion for the European Defense Initiative and $150 million for Baltic security cooperation.

On China, the bill includes $7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and a statement of congressional support for the defense of Taiwan.
