Ukraine, Ready for Talks with Russia

Islam Times - Ukraine was ready for any format of talks with Russia but would like to see a strong western sanctions policy against Moscow to avoid further escalation, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a summit in Brussels on Wednesday.

The leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine sought on Wednesday to revive talks with Russia while keeping up pressure on Moscow to deter what the West says may be preparations for a new attack on Ukrainian territory.Ukraine has accused Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive.Russia denies planning any attack, accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilizing behavior, and has said it needs security guarantees for its own protection.