Thursday 16 December 2021 - 09:23

Ukraine, Ready for Talks with Russia

Story Code : 968783
Ukraine, Ready for Talks with Russia
The leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine sought on Wednesday to revive talks with Russia while keeping up pressure on Moscow to deter what the West says may be preparations for a new attack on Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine has accused Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive.

Russia denies planning any attack, accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilizing behavior, and has said it needs security guarantees for its own protection.
Ukraine Drone Attack on Donetsk Leaves 2 Dead
Islam Times - Two soldiers were killed after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Ukrainian security forces dropped explosives in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR),...
