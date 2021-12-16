Nine People Killed in Dominican Republic Private Jet Crash

Islam Times - Nine people were killed on Wednesday after a private aircraft crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic's capital Santo Domingo.

Seven passengers and two crew members died in the incident, it said in a statement posted to Twitter. Six were foreign nationals and one was Dominican, it also said, without specifying the nationalities of the other six passengers, CNN reported.Among the victims was Puerto Rican music producer Jose A. Hernandez, better known as "Flow La Movie," as well as his wife and their child, according to his publicist.Hernandez was mainly known for his hit song "Te Bote."His death sparked messages of condolences and commemoration from a number of Puerto Rican and other Latin artists, including superstar J Balvin and famed pop singer Ricardo Montaner.The flight was en route to Florida from La Isabela International Airport in the Dominican Republic when it made the emergency landing and crashed just 15 minutes after takeoff, according to Flightradar 24.The long range Gulfstream GIVSP jet was headed to Miami, Helidosa said.