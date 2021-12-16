US House Passes Omar-led Bill to Counter Islamophobia Globally

Islam Times - The US House of Representatives has passed a bill to counter Islamophobia all across the world as pressure is building on the Republican Party over some of its members’ anti-Muslim rhetoric.

The bill, which was originally introduced by Rep. Ilhan Omar, managed to obtain the full support of the Democratic representatives, while all the Republicans, 212, voted against it.According to the legislation, a special office would be established within the State Department charged with identifying and confronting anti-Muslim violence around the globe.The move by the House comes as the progressives are calling for swift action on a resolution to strip Representative Lauren Boebert of her committee assignments after she likened Omar, a Somali-born American Muslim, to a suicide bomber.