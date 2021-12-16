0
Thursday 16 December 2021 - 09:57

EU Ready to Take "Unprecedented Measures" Against Russia

Story Code : 968796
EU Ready to Take "Unprecedented Measures" Against Russia
Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament, said the EU had worked closely with the United States to draw up options going beyond existing sanctions targeting Russia's financial and energy sectors, dual-use goods and defence, Reuters reported.

"Our response to any further aggression may take the form of a robust scaling-up and expansion of these existing sanctions regimes," she told EU lawmakers.

"And of course we are ready to take additional, unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia," she added.
