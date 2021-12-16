US Logistics Convoy Targeted in Iraq’s Diwaniyah

Islam Times - A convoy carrying logistics equipment for the US occupation forces was targeted in al-Diwaniyah, southern Iraq, local media reported.

The Iraqi sources on Thursday morning reported that the convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb.A group called Khyber Brigade claimed responsibility for the targeting and said it would release images and video of its operation.Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq in cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US occupation troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and highlight the necessity of the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.