0
Thursday 16 December 2021 - 23:18

US Logistics Convoy Targeted in Iraq’s Diwaniyah

Story Code : 968880
US Logistics Convoy Targeted in Iraq’s Diwaniyah
The Iraqi sources on Thursday morning reported that the convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb.

A group called Khyber Brigade claimed responsibility for the targeting and said it would release images and video of its operation.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq in cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US occupation troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and highlight the necessity of the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
14 December 2021
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
13 December 2021
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021