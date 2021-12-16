There Is No Alternative to JCPOA, Russian Diplomat Says

Islam Times - Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN told the UN Security Council that any attempts to portray the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program as outdated is dangerous and irresponsible, and there is no alternative to the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Allegations that the JCPOA might have become outdated and might need any updates, extensions, etc. are perilous and irresponsible. The deal features a carefully-calibrated balance of interests. It must be implemented in the form in which it was adopted back in 2015, without extracting or adding anything," the Russian diplomat said, TASS reported."Nor can we agree that the JCPOA was allegedly losing its relevance due to the Vienna process not being ‘rapid enough.’ As of now, there is no alternative to the JCPOA," he added.Russia calls upon its UN Security Council partners and other participants in the talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program to show 'strategic restraint,' Polyansky said."The negotiation process in Vienna now stands in the spotlight of international attention. Our colleagues now have a very challenging task to bring the implementation of the JCPOA back in the initially agreed framework. We need to help them," the Russian diplomat said."And we can only do this if we demonstrate strategic restraint and avoid ‘heating up the atmosphere.’ This applies to all JCPOA members, as well as the Security Council and Iran’s neighbors in the region," he added.Russia urges all countries to refrain from putting any pressure on the process of talks to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program, the Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN continued."What's most important is that normal diplomatic process is underway," the Russian diplomat said. "We should not try to rush this process or leverage its participants from the outside. I am convinced that if they assume a pragmatic and constructive approach, aimed at finding a balance of interests, acceptable-to-all-solutions will be found."In a Tuesday interview in the United Arab Emirates, director of the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA), Rafael Grossi told AP that the agreement should be updated in order to ensure the agency’s ability to track Iran’s nuclear program.Grossi, speaking before the Karaj deal, said he wanted to tell Iran there was “no way around” cooperating with IAEA inspectors if the country wants to be “a respected country in the community of nations.”“We have to work together,” Grossi said. “They must work together. I will make sure they understand that in us they will have a partner.”The 2015 deal, reached with Iran by the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, and the European Union, lowered long-standing economic sanctions against Iran in exchange for Iran accepting limits on its peaceful nclear program.However, in 2018 then-US president Donald Trump claimed without evidence that Iran had secretly been violating the deal and he unilaterally withdrew from it, imposing “maximum pressure” sanctions on Iran. While unconvinced by US intelligence, the deal’s European partners nonetheless complied with US sanctions, despite protestations by Tehran.As a consequence, Tehran began stepping back from its commitments made under the deal, following legislation laid out by the Parliament that mandated increases in purity of uranium-235 refined and in volume stored.The seventh round of talks on the Iranian nuclear deal and the lifting of the US anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off on November 29 to be suspended on December 3 when European participants returned to their countries for extra consultations. Another round was held in Vienna last Thursday.Tehran presented a draft agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal in the format of two documents, one on the lifting of the US sanctions and the other one on its nuclear program.The US delegation is not taking part in direct talks with Iran and the Joint Commission meetings but participates in separate consultations with other signatories to the JCPOA.