Friday 17 December 2021 - 01:23

Drones Target US Military Base in Syria

Story Code : 968885
Drones Target US Military Base in Syria
Two drones have targeted the Al-Tanf garrison, a United States military base in eastern Syria, 24 km west of the Al-Tanf border crossing in the Syrian Desert. 

The Al-Tanf is located at a strategic area in the Syria-Iraq-Jordan border triangle.

The commander of US CENTCOM in the West Asian region has confirmed the report in an announcement on Thursday.

According to the CENTCOM, the US military has shot down a drone.

The second drone reportedly left the area, and it is not clear whether the drones were carrying explosives.

There were no reports of casualties or damage to the base after the attack.
