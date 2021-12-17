0
Friday 17 December 2021 - 01:25

Russia Fires Second Hypersonic Missile Tsirkon

Story Code : 968886
The missile was fired from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, located in the White Sea.

The Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, which belongs to the Northern Fleet and is located in the White Sea, carried out a test launch of the Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile against a target on the ground, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

The projectile successfully hit its target, located on a firing range in the Arkhangelsk province.

Tsirkon missiles reach a maximum speed of about 2.65 kilometers per second at a height of 20 kilometers, that is, more than 10,000 km / h. The speed of the projectile can reach Mach 9, while its maximum range is more than 1,000 kilometers.

In early October, the Russian military carried out the first test launch of the Tsirkon from a nuclear-powered submarine, the Severodvinsk.
