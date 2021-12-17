0
Friday 17 December 2021 - 01:26

US Blacklists 3 Companies for Allegedly Supporting Iran’s Military

Story Code : 968887
Entities operating out of the PRC, Georgia, Malaysia, and Turkey were flagged for their support in aiding or attempting to aid Iran’s military programs.

The companies were added to the US’s trade blacklist for their attempts to "supply US-origin items that could provide material support to Iran’s advanced conventional weapons and missile programs."

The three blacklisted companies are Wavelet Electronics, Comtel Technology Limited, and HSJ Electronics.

Their inclusion on the list prevents them from exporting, re-exporting, or conducting in-country equipment transfers.

The "Entity List" is a tool utilized by the federal government as a way to regulate those who are known or suspected of posing a risk to US interests.

The blacklisting comes amid indirect talks in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear deal 2015 known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Tehran seeking a good agreement with good faith and active initiative.
