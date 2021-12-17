0
Friday 17 December 2021 - 12:25

UN Ambassador Appointed By Former Afghan Government Resigns

Story Code : 968942
UN Ambassador Appointed By Former Afghan Government Resigns
Ghulam Isaczai was assigned to the role in July by Afghanistan’s then-president Ashraf Ghani, prior to a Taliban takeover of the country.
 
Afghanistan’s deposed envoys continue to perform their duties since Ghani fled the state, and the UN continues to recognize the officials as Kabul’s representatives in the body.
 
However, sources familiar with the matter say Isaczai, a vocal opponent to Taliban representation in the UN, is discouraged with the situation there.
 
“He thought there [was] no government in Afghanistan for him to represent at the UN,” an unnamed Afghan diplomat informed Foreign Policy.
 
Earlier this month, the UN postponed a decision on whether or not it would instead recognize a representative appointed by the Taliban as Afghanistan’s voice in the organization.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
14 December 2021
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
13 December 2021
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021