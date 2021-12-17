Bahraini Hunger Striker in London Told by MPs They Will Take up Case

Islam Times - A Bahraini man whose father has been detained for 10 years in the Gulf country will end a 23-day hunger strike outside Bahrain’s embassy in London on Friday after MPs vowed to raise his father’s case in the Commons.

His father, Hassan Mushaima, an opposition leader in Bahrain, was arrested 10 years ago as part of a crackdown targeting members of peaceful opposition in the tiny Gulf kingdom. Ali Mushaima’s hunger strike is also in protest at the detention of Abduljalil al-Singace, an academic who was moved from prison to a medical center in July after going on hunger strike himself.

The king of Bahrain pardoned 105 inmates on Bahrain’s national day on Wednesday, but the list did not include any high-profile political prisoners.

The UK has close security and political links with Bahrain, which has been widely criticized for the oppression of its majority Shia population.

Explaining his decision to end his strike, Mushaima, 38, who has two children, said: “I cannot express to you how hard it has been, but my pain is nothing to the suffering that my father and hundreds of other political prisoners in Bahrain have gone through.

“Knowing they are slowly dying, I could not let their pain go unnoticed or for their suffering to remain within a prison wall. I know some people think going on hunger strike is not the greatest idea or that it has no effect, but I can brave this out of the love and respect I have for my father.”

It is the second time Ali Mushaima has been on hunger strike outside the embassy. His previous 46-day strike in 2018 led to the then Foreign Office minister Alan Duncan to call internally for a review of the rules on protests outside diplomatic missions. He called for an exclusion zone outside the embassy, and Bahrain’s leaders complained about the UK’s failure to “protect their London embassy from persistent demonstrators” – a complaint Duncan said in his diaries was “fully justified”.

Bahrain’s officials claim they have tried to mediate with Hassan Mushaima, who is 74, including by sending senior interior ministry officials to meet him on 12 September and propose his release subject to two conditions. These conditions were an assurance that there was no gathering in support of him when he was released, and that he remain silent in future about the country’s direction.

His family say that after he rejected these terms, a telephone call between Mushaima and the family that day was cancelled, along with a family visit scheduled for the next day.

Ali Mushaima said he was suffering from back pain and had found the cold nights on a pavement outside the embassy “tough to take.”