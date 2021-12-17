0
Friday 17 December 2021 - 13:54

Mass Grave of ISIL's Victims Discovered in Northern Iraq

Iraqi Kurdistan forces in northern Iraq on Thursday found a mass grave containing the bodies of at least 11 Iraqi policemen presumed killed by ISIL terrorist groups, a Peshmerga security official said.

"A mass grave was discovered on Thursday in Duraji area" where there are many caves once used as hideouts by the ISIL, the official said.

"The bodies of at least 11 Iraqi police officers have been taken from the grave so far" since the operation began in the morning, said the official. "We think they had been prisoners of ISIL in 2018," the official said, adding that both Peshmerga and Iraqi central government police were taking part in the search.
