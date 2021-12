Islam Times - The Zionist media reflected on Friday the enemy’s fear of the recurrence of Homesh operation across the occupied West Bank.

A speeding car opened fire at settlers near Homesh settlement on the road between Nablus and Jenin, according to the Zionist media.

The Zionist analysts considered that Hiomesh operation is not an individual assault, but that it is an organized and orchestrated attack.

One Zionist Settler was killed, and three others were injured by a gunfire on Thursday in Nablus, the occupied West Bank.