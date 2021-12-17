0
Friday 17 December 2021 - 22:25

Russia Publishes Detailed Proposal for New Security Treaty with US, NATO

Story Code : 969028
Russia Publishes Detailed Proposal for New Security Treaty with US, NATO
Russian Foreign Ministry proposed a joint commitment to the peaceful resolution of all disputes between Moscow and the Western bloc, and a reaffirmation by both sides “that they do not consider each other as adversaries”.
 
“The Parties shall settle all international disputes in their mutual relations by peaceful means and refrain from the use or threat of force in any manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations,” the Russian proposal suggests, as reported by Sputnik news agency.
 
The documents for both proposals were presented to US representatives in a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Moscow on 15 December, and were said to have been complemented by an explanation of the logic behind Russia’s thinking.
 
The detailed proposals include the creation of “hotlines” for emergency contacts between the parties. The documents commit the parties not to “create conditions or situations that pose or could be perceived to pose a threat to the national security of other Parties”.
